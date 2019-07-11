The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending July 8.
7/2 Ricky Nedland was operating a dump truck on State Hwy. 27, town of Christiana. Nedland was stopped, and waiting for traffic in order to turn left. A vehicle driven by Sean Kline, Cashton, came to a stop behind the dump truck. A second vehicle, driven by Amanda Schroeder, Sparta, stopped behind the Kline vehicle. A third vehicle, driven by Bruce Ward, Viroqua, did not see the vehicles stopped ahead. Ward rear-ended the Schroeder vehicle, and the Schroeder vehicle hit the Kline vehicle. Kline was able to stop in time before hitting the dump truck. No injuries were reported.
7/3 Charity Grant, Deforest, was traveling northbound on Taylor Road, town of Wheatland. Grant indicated the vehicle started having engine issues, which caused her to stop on Taylor Road. Grant was stopped on a steep incline. When Grant put the vehicle in reverse, the vehicle ran over the embankment, and rolled several times before coming to rest in a dry creek bed. Grant reported no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
7/8 There were five reportable car/deer crashes: Vernon Bushing, Tomah, on State Hwy. 80, town of Greenwood; Robert Wallace, Richland Center, on State Hwy. 56, town of Liberty; Brian Montgomery, Viroqua, on County Road SS, town of Viroqua; Heidi Odegaard, Stoddard, on Chipmunk Ridge Road, town of Bergen; Fred Willis, Fond du Lac, on State Hwy. 33, village of Ontario;
