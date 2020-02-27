Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Feb. 24.
2/17 Andrew Falkers, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on County Road T, town of Kickapoo, negotiated a corner, and lost control due to the snow-covered roads. Falkers’ pickup truck overturned, and came to rest in the ditch. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed, and had functional damage.
2/21 Denise Chaput, Chaseburg, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 162, village of Chaseburg. Chaput was negotiating a curve, and lost control due to the snow-covered roads. The vehicle came to a rest in an embankment. The airbags in the vehicle deployed, and shattered the front windshield. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed, and had functional damage.
2/21 Mckenzie Bell, Hillsboro, was conducting a backing maneuver from a parking stall at 229 Mill St., Hillsboro. Chad Matteson, Tomah, was pulling into the parking stall next to the Bell vehicle. Bell stuck the Matteson vehicle. Both vehicles received minor damage. All occupants were fine, and did not report any injuries.
2/21 Zachariah Scott, De Soto, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 82, town of Sterling, and was negotiating a curve. Scott proceeded to drive off of the road onto the right shoulder. The vehicle traveled down a shallow embankment, and struck a cow panel fence. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed, but received minor damage.
2/22 Elliot Sauer, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on Green Acres Road, town of Franklin. Sauer was negotiating a curve as another vehicle was traveling westbound, which crossed the centerline. Sauer swerved to avoid colliding, and started to fish tail. Sauer lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, and struck a rock wall. Sauer reported no injuries. The vehicle received minor damage.
2/23 Delayni Fleeharty, Viola, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 56, town of Liberty. Fleeharty said she hit a slippery spot on the roadway, lost control of the vehicle, and side-swiped the guardrail. Fleeharty did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
2/24 There was one reportable car/deer crash: Ryan Timmerman, New Prague, Minn., on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Franklin.