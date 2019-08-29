The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Aug. 26.
8/19 A hit and run accident was reported on Aug. 19, 2019 near County Road OK/Wolfe Lane, in the town of Harmony. It was reported a mailbox was hit, and vehicle parts were left at the scene. Please contact the sheriff’s office if you have any information.
8/21 Mark Kowaliw, Saint Louis Park, Minn., was traveling east on Main Street in the village of De Soto. Kowaliw stated he fell asleep, causing his vehicle to strike an unoccupied, legally parked vehicle owned by Stephanie Flobeg, De Soto. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.
8/22 Eric Taylor, Madison, was traveling westbound on Bloomingdale Road in the town of Webster. Taylor stated he met a truck, moved over, and lost control of his vehicle. Taylor hit an embankment, and the vehicle came to rest in the ditch. Taylor reported no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
8/23 Trisha Gronemus, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56 in the town of Jefferson. Gronemus crested a hill, and hit a black Labrador Retriever. Gronemus reported no injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.
8/26 There were three reportable car/deer crashes: Corie Hall, Viola, on County Road SS, town of Liberty; Elaine Anderson, Eau Claire, on State Hwy. 82, town of Union; Dylan Krause, Genoa, on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen.
