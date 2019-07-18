The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending July 15.
7/11 Four horses were reported loose between Kickapoo Creekside and Kickapoo Kwk Stop, village of Readstown. The owner was located, and was able to catch the horses.
7/11 Four draft horses were reported loose on State Hwy. 80, town of Hillsboro. The owner was contacted, and the horses were contained.
7/15 There were three reportable car/deer crashes: Sarah Kendall, Cashton, on Irish Ridge Road, town of Clinton; Godfrey Custer, Soldiers Grove, on US Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo; Dennis Connely, Viroqua, on State Hwy. 162, town of Coon.
