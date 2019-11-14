The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Nov. 11.
11/5 Ryan Clark, Westby, was traveling eastbound on County Road P, town of Clinton, when he met an oncoming semi-tractor trailer. Clark reported he was driving too close to the centerline and overcorrected when he attempted to get into the center of his lane. Clark lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the roadway, and came to rest in the ditch. Clark reported no injuries. The vehicle was towed.
11/6 John Bayer, La Crosse, was driving southbound on Pierce Hill Road, town of Viroqua, when he lost control on the snow-covered roadway while negotiating a curve. Bayer’s vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a shed owned by William Haak, Viroqua. Damage to the shed appeared minimal. Bayer did not report any injuries, and the vehicle was not towed.
11/6 Bradley Role, Coon Valley, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 14, town of Coon. Role lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered roadway and crossed the centerline into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Kayla Koenings, Viroqua. The front of Koenings’ vehicle struck the right side of Role’s vehicle. Neither driver reported injuries. Role’s vehicle was towed but Koenings’ vehicle was not.
11/8 A white dog was reported running at large on Gore Hollow Road, town of Liberty.
11/11 There were 11 reportable car/deer crashes: Edith Parker, Viola, on State Highway 56, town of Liberty; Melissa Giess, Viroqua, on State Highway 56, town of Jefferson; Paula Reeson, Genoa, on State Highway 56, town of Viroqua; Abhijat Pochanayon, Onalaska, on State Highway 35, town of Genoa; Randy Hanson, Chaseburg, on State Highway 35, town of Bergen; Gerald Roethel, Westby, on US Highway 14, town of Coon; Edward Tunks, Coon Valley, on US Highway 14, village of Coon Valley; David Proksch, De Soto, on Missel Road, town of Wheatland; Lee Sherry, Viroqua, on US Highway 14, town of Coon; Robin Bradley, Chaseburg, on US Highway 14, town of Coon; Cheryl Morey, Westby, on Jore Road, town of Coon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.