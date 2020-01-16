Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Jan. 13.
1/8 Kathleen Sugden, Monona, Wis., was traveling southbound on County Road F, town of Hillsboro, and attempted to pass a horse and buggy. Sugden struck the front of the buggy. One occupant of the buggy was ejected and struck her head. The second occupant of the buggy refused medical treatment. Sugden did not notify law enforcement of the accident. The case remains under investigation.
1/9 Grace Welte, Richland Center, was traveling westbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo, and lost control of her vehicle on the ice-covered road. The vehicle crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and struck a road sign. The vehicle came to a rest in the ditch. Welter and her passenger, Alan Welter, did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.
1/9 Patricia Mann, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 82, town of Sterling, and lost control of her vehicle on the ice-covered road. The vehicle traveled into the ditch. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
1/9 Bastiaan Berende, Baraboo, legally parked his delivery truck along the westbound shoulder of the roadway on US Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo, due to extremely poor road conditions. The roads were covered in ice. David Hoffman, Clinton, Iowa, was also looking for a spot to pull over. Due to the icy conditions the trailer of the tractor began sliding sideways due to the pitch of the road. The trailer struck the front fender of the Berende truck. The lug bolts on the front tire of the Hoffman semi-tractor punctured both rear trailer tires on the Berende truck. Neither driver reported any injuries.
1/13 There were three reportable car/deer crashes: Brian Miller, Westby, on US Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Olive Dykstra, Readstown, on US Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo; Christine Dean, Westby, on County Road D, town of Webster.