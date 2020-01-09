Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Jan. 6
12/30 Daniel Olson, La Crosse, was traveling northwest on US Highway 14, town of Franklin. Olson lost control on the snow-covered roadway. The vehicle crossed the centerline, and Olson corrected to avoid oncoming traffic. The vehicle crossed the centerline again, and went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck an embankment, and tipped onto the driver’s side. Olson reported no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
12/31 Soren Daniels, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on State Highway 56, town of Viroqua, and lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered roads. The vehicle overturned in a small ravine. Daniels reported no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
1/2 Nicole Paulson, Chaseburg, was traveling westbound on US Highway 14, town of Hamburg. Paulson lost control on the ice-covered roads, and struck a guardrail. Paulson and her passenger, Jeffery Paulson, did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle received functional damage.
1/5 Sherri Yttri, La Farge, was pulling into the La Farge Post Office, in the village of La Farge. Yttri struck the concrete curb with the front passenger’s side of the vehicle. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle received functional damage.
1/6 There were seven reportable car/deer crashes: Lukas Gillespie, Westby, on US Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Candace Hoff, Westby, on US Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Jenea Rott, Richland Center, on US Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Gena Gilbertson, Ocean Side, NY, on US Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo; Maysa Larson, Hillsboro, on County Road Q, town of Greenwood; Thomas Jones, Viroqua, on County Road NN, town of Viroqua; Richard Harper, Westby, on US Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua.