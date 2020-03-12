Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending March 9.
3/2 Michael Fanta, Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound on German Valley Road, town of Greenwood, and slowed down for a cat in the road. Jedediah Fanta, Wonewoc, was traveling behind Michael’s vehicle. Jedediah rear-ended Michael’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Michael’s vehicle received functional damage. Jedediah’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
3/5 Steven Fruechte, La Crosse, was traveling westbound on US Highway 14, town of Coon. Fruechte lost control around the corner of the road, crossed the centerline, and hit an oncoming vehicle operated by Alexander Adam, Westby. Adam and his passenger, Mattejah Brose, Viola, and Fruechte did not receive any injuries. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.
3/7 Norman Krause, Stoddard, was traveling northbound on Cottage Street, village of Stoddard, and struck a legally parked, unoccupied vehicle on the side of the street. The parked vehicle was owned by Brian Lehmann, Stoddard. Krause did not report any injuries. The Krause vehicle sustained disabling damage. The Lehmann vehicle received functional damage.
3/8 Dawn Mittlesteadt, Richland Center, was traveling westbound on County Road SS, town of Liberty. Mittlesteadt reported she was trying to turn around, but ran off the road into the ditch, and the vehicle became stuck. No injuries were sustained. The vehicle had functional damage.
3/9 There was one reportable car/deer crash: John Nottestad, La Farge, on State Highway 131, town of Whitestown.
Sheriff’s note: Sheriff John Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas.
For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/Coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!