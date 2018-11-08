The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Nov. 5.
11/2 Jeffrey Mlsna, Cashton, was traveling westbound on US Highway 14, in the Town of Coon. Mlsna started to pull over to the right of the road to drop off fuel. Elizabeth Evans, Westby, was following the Mlsna vehicle, and did not see the turn signal. Evans tried to pass Mlsna on the right, and sideswiped the front of the Mlsna vehicle. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.
11/5 There were 19 reportable car/deer crashes: Jacob Johnson, La Farge, on Haugrud Hollow Road, town of Webster; Adam Funk, Viola, on State Hwy. 56, town of Liberty; Steven Kester, Readstown, on US Hwy. 14, town of Coon; Mark Steinmetz, La Farge, on State Hwy. 82, town of Stark; Robert Kretche, Hillsboro, on State Hwy. 82, town of Stark; Jennifer Burtner, Viroqua, on US Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Dean Dahl, Viroqua, on State Hwy. 27, town of Christiana; Mark Erickson, Soldiers Grove, on County Road J, town of Franklin; Aleda Primmer, Viroqua, on State Hwy. 56, town of Jefferson; Joseph Falkers, Viroqua, on US Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua; Susan Smith, Westby, on US Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua; Dawn Ziolecki, West Allis, on State Hwy. 56, town of Liberty; Scott Uppena, Elroy, on State Highway 82, town of Stark; William Fortney, Viroqua, on State Hwy. 56, town of Jefferson; Linda Schwinn, Kieler, on US Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Megan Cornford, Coon Valley, on N Ridge Road, town of Coon; Allen Rumppe, Westby, on State Hwy. 162, town of Hamburg; Christina Miess, Dodgeville, on US Hwy. 14, town of Coon; Ricky Ross, West Salem, on County Road UU, town of Wheatland.
