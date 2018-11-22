The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Nov. 19.
11/16 Amanda Chadwick, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on County Road JJ, town of Franklin, and was not aware the road was closed. As Chadwick rounded a corner in the roadway, the vehicle started to slide on the light snow covered road. The vehicle slid off the road, hit a side bank, and caused the vehicle to roll on its top. The vehicle came to a rest on its roof. Chadwick, and her passenger, Kayce Chadwick, reported no injuries at the time of the accident. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
Happy Thanksgiving – May you enjoy the feast and the company of family and friends!
11/19 There were 15 reportable car/deer crashes: Jeffery Liska, Viola, on State Highway 82, town of Stark; Jacob Menn, Norwalk, on State Highway 131, town of Stark; Veronica Newman, Viroqua, on State Highway 56, town of Viroqua; Logan Turben, Westby, on State Highway 162, town of Hamburg; Kirby Turnipseed, Richland Center, US Highway 14, town of Kickapoo; Carole Broyles, Blue River, US Highway 14, town of Kickapoo; Richard Zube, Viroqua, on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua; Bridget Ramsden, Blue River, on US Highway 14, town of Franklin; Lawrence Peterson, Viroqua, on Ostrem Road, town of Jefferson; Jason Oetzman, Hillsboro, on State Highway 33, town of Hillsboro; Thomas Stanek, Hillsboro, on State Highway 80, town of Greenwood; Justin Urness, La Crosse, on US Highway 14, town of Coon; Shawn Larson, Westby, on US Highway 14, town of Coon; Peggy Niemyjski, on State Highway 27, town of Franklin; Sarah Kemp, Soldiers Grove, on US Highway 14, town of Kickapoo.
