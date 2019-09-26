The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Sept. 23.
With archery/crossbow hunting season underway, Sheriff John Spears would like to wish hunters best of luck. Sheriff Spears would like to remind those to be safe, and cautious of their surroundings. Be mindful of what’s beyond your target, and know your boundaries, as to not trespass on neighboring land.
9/20 Around 50 head of sheep were in the roadway on State Highway 162 in the town of Hamburg. The owners were able to get the sheep back into their pasture.
9/23 There were three reportable car/deer crashes: Lorie Lucas, Viroqua, on County Road SS, town of Viroqua; Brandon Flanders, Onalaska, on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen; William Story, Stoddard, on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen.
