The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Jan. 28.
1/21 Dustin Hoover, Hillsboro, was traveling westbound on Ogden Avenue, town of Clinton, and lost control on the snow covered roadway. Hoover overcorrected, struck an embankment, and rolled his vehicle. Hoover reported no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
1/25 Donald Barbour, Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 33, town of Hillsboro, and started to slow down to turn into a private driveway. Arlan Reed, also of Hillsboro, was following behind the Barbour vehicle. Reed did not see Barbour’s turn signal, and ran into the Barbour vehicle. No injuries were reported by either driver. Both vehicles received minor damage.
1/26 Indica Smith, Readstown, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 82, town of Webster. Smith came around a corner, and due to the snowy roads, lost control, and struck a guardrail on the north side of the road. Smith crossed the road again, and came to a rest in the ditch on the south side of the road. Smith and her passenger, Robert Olson, Readstown, received no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
1/26 Albert Galindo, Viola, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 56, town of Viroqua, and lost control on the snow covered roads. The vehicle slid off the south side of the road, traveled down a steep embankment, and struck several trees. The vehicle came to a rest on its wheels against a fence. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
1/27 Ruger Sisbach, Viroqua, was traveling southbound on Pine Avenue, town of Forest. Sisbach was negotiating a curve, and lost control of the vehicle due to the snow covered roads. Sisbach drove over an embankment, struck a fence, and the vehicle overturned onto its side. Sisbach reported no injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle received disabling damage.
1/28 There were five reportable car/deer crashes: Kyle Titel, McGregor, Iowa, on County Road SS, town of Viroqua; Allison Starn, Westby, on County Road S, town of Liberty; Michael Mueller, Viola, on County Road S, town of Kickapoo; Collin Olerud, Chaseburg, on State Hwy. 162, town of Hamburg; Dennis Larson, Coon Valley, on US Hwy. 14, town of Coon.
