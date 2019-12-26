Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Dec. 23.
12/23 There were six reportable car/deer crashes: David Fronk, Hillsboro, on State Highway 80, town of Hillsboro; Joyce Copus, Viroqua, on US Highway 14, town of Kickapoo; Patty Melvin, La Farge, on State Highway 82, town of Stark; Richard Walter, La Farge, on State Highway 82, town of Union; Gordon Misner, Viroqua, on State Highway 82, town of Webster; Valjean Lockington, De Soto, on Bad Axe Road, town of Sterling.
Sheriff John Spears would like to wish everyone Happy Holidays. The sheriff reminds everyone to travel safely this week and weekend.