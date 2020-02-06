Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Feb. 3
1/29 Tyler Johnson, Genoa, was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen. Johnson stated he was passing a slow vehicle, and took an evasive action to avoid hitting a southbound vehicle. As a result, Johnson lost control, crossed the southbound lane of traffic, and traveled over an embankment. The vehicle came to a rest in the ditch. Johnson did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
1/31 Randy Pugh, Viola, was operating a semi-truck and trailer, westbound, on East Smith Road, town of Viroqua. Pugh was stopped for other vehicles stuck in the road. Evan Peterson, Westby, was also traveling westbound. Peterson thought the semi was still moving, and when he realized the semi was stopped, he applied his brakes in attempt to stop. Peterson started to slide on the ice-covered road. Peterson collided with the semi, and went into the ditch. No injuries were reported. The semi received minor damage. The Peterson vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
2/1 Daniel Welsh, Viola, was traveling eastbound on Larson Road, town of Kickapoo, and lost control on the ice-covered road. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a fence, and came to rest on some rocks. No injuries were sustained. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
2/3 There were five reportable car/deer crashes: Dale Clements, La Farge, on County Road D, town of Stark; Bobbi Schoh, La Crescent, Minn., on US Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Michael Miller, Viroqua, on US Hwy. 14, town of Franklin; Keely Strand, Viroqua, on US Hwy. 14, town of Coon; Emma Frydenlund, Westby, on US Hwy. 14, town of Christiana (coyote).