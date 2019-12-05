Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Dec. 2.
11/25 Mark Rockwell, La Farge, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 82, town of Union, when he lost control on the ice-covered road. The vehicle went over the centerline, left the roadway, and struck an embankment and brush. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Rockwell did not report any injuries.
11/26 Sierra Siefert, Hillsboro, was driving on Straight Road, town of Hillsboro, when she lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle went down the embankment and came to rest on a wire fence. The vehicle was removed with no reportable damage. Neither Siefert nor her passenger reported any injuries.
11/26 Donald Hess, Coon Valley, was negotiating a downhill curve on Hohlfeld Road, town of Hamburg, when he lost control due to snow and sleet on the road. Hess’ vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment, and struck a tree after traveling through thick brush. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Hess did not report any injuries.
11/27 Matthew Klum, Viroqua, was traveling on County Road KK, town of Hamburg, when he lost control on a hill and hit a guardrail. Klum did not report any injuries, and the vehicle was not towed.
11/27 Lily Manning, Stoddard, was driving southeast on State Highway 56, town of Genoa. Manning was negotiating a curve to the left when she applied the brakes for an oncoming ambulance and lost control on a patch of snow. The vehicle spun around, crossed the centerline, and struck the left side of the ambulance, operated by Kendal McDonald, Viola. Manning’s vehicle received functional damage, and the ambulance received minor damage. No one involved, including two passengers in the ambulance, reported any injuries.
12/2 There were eight reportable car/deer crashes: Matthew Schroeder, Sparta, on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua; Jakob Hensley, De Soto, on State Highway 35, town of Genoa; Joshua Keenan, Viroqua, on State Highway 27, town of Franklin; Brandon Hall, Westby, on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua; Heather Miles, Viroqua, on US Highway 14, town of Franklin; Trixie Spitzbardt, Muscoda, on State Highway 131, town of Stark; Mark Ira, Onalaska, on State Highway 33, town of Hillsboro; Nicole Garbi Harrison, Richland Center, on US Highway 14, town of Franklin.