The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Aug. 27
8/20 Gregory Mick, Lone Rock, was traveling north on Gilman Road,town of Sterling. Mick heard a dump truck coming toward him on the gravel road. Mick moved over to the shoulder of the road to allow the dump truck to pass. The shoulder of the road gave out, and the truck Mick was driving, rolled onto its side. The truck rolled up against a group of trees, and came to rest on the passenger side. Mick reported a possible injury, but was not transported to the hospital at the time of the accident. The truck was towed due to disabling damage.
8/23 Weston Kabat, Westby, was traveling south on Vang Road, town of Coon, and struck a cow. Weston reported no apparent injuries. The cow did not survive.
8/27 There was one reportable car/deer crash: Mary Benson, Westby, Hwy. 14, town of Coon.
The updated ATV/UTV ordinances and routes can be found on the Vernon County website at https://www.vernoncounty.org/.
