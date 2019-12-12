Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Dec. 9.
12/6 Robert Defliger, La Farge, was stopped on Saugstad Road at the intersection of US Hwy. 14, town of Christiana, in a single-axle grain truck. The engine quit in the truck when Defliger attempted to proceed up the hill and through the intersection. Defliger’s truck rolled backward into the front of a van driven by Kelly Kennedy, La Crosse. The truck continued backward and left the right side of Saugstad Road after striking Kennedy’s vehicle a second time with the front of the truck. Kennedy’s vehicle spun around. Neither Defliger nor Kennedy reported any injuries. Defliger’s truck received only functional damage. Kennedy’s vehicle received disabling damage and was towed.
12/9 There was one reportable car/deer crash: David Waddell, La Farge, on State Hwy. 82, town of Stark.