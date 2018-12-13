The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Dec. 10.
12/4 A mailbox was reported damaged on County Road Y, town of Viroqua.
12/6 A horse was reported on Getter Road, town of Viroqua. The next day the owners reported the horse missing. Another party reported locating the horse, who in turn was connected with the owner for retrieval.
Scam Tips! – There are thousands of new scams every year, and they seem to be on the rise over the holiday season. Remember to never send money to someone you have never met face-to-face (this includes money orders and gift cards). Never share personal information with someone who has contacted you unsolicited. The scammer is trying to con you to trust them! Don’t be pressured to act immediately. Scammers typically try to make you think something is scarce or there’s a limited time offer (deadline or someone’s in trouble). They want to push you into action before you have time to do research or get advice from family members or friends. It’s never a good idea to make an important decision quickly. Keep up with the latest scams at Federal Trade Commission’s website ftc.gov/scams.
12/10 There were eight reportable car/deer crashes: Alyson Graef, Viroqua, on Ostrem Road, town of Jefferson; Robin Davis, Viroqua, on Volden Lane, town of Harmony; Arthur Meyer Jr., Westby, on US Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua; Dawn Marie Melvin, La Farge, on County Road D, town of Webster; Jodi Myers, La Farge, on State Hwy. 131, town of Whitestown; Todd Curti, Genoa, on State Hwy. 56, town of Jefferson; Brian Miller, Westby, on Ridge Road,town of Coon; Kelly Johnson, Coon Valley, on US Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg.
