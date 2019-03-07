The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending March 4.
2/25 Eric McDonald, Highland, Illinois, was traveling eastbound on Unseth Road, town of Christiana, and became engulfed in a snowdrift. Cody Fortun, Westby, attempted to go around the McDonald vehicle, but sideswiped the vehicle. No injuries were reported. The McDonald vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
2/25 Timothy Dahlen, Chaseburg, was traveling east on County Road KK, town of Jefferson, when a horse-drawn Amish buggy, driven by Benjamin Byler, pulled out of his driveway. Dahlen tried to brake, but due to the ice on the roadway, he was unable to stop in time, and struck the buggy. The collision caused damage to the buggy, and minor damage to Dahlen’s truck. The horse was not struck, nor injured. Neither Dahlen nor Byler was injured.
2/28 Emily Hammersmith, La Farge, was traveling westbound on County Road P, town of Clinton. While negotiating a curve, Hammersmith lost control on the snowy roads, crossed the eastbound lane, and struck a snow embankment. Hammersmith, and her passenger, Kyle Kendhammer, La Farge, did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
2/25 There were three reportable car/deer crashes: Stephan Hall, La Farge, on County Road P, town of Stark; Peggy Pasker, La Farge, on State Hwy. 82, town of Stark; Kayla Anderson, La Farge, on State Hwy. 131 town of Whitestown.
