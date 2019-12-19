Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Dec. 16.
12/9 Valeri Krug, Menomonee Falls, was traveling westbound on Kouba Valley Road, which was covered in scattered black ice spots. Krug lost control of her vehicle, slid across the centerline, and overturned in the eastbound ditch. Neither Krug nor her passenger reported any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
12/16 There were no reportable car/deer crashes.
Winter weather is upon on us, so now is a good time to prepare your vehicles for the cold weather. Consider adding the following items to your vehicle so you are ready in the event of an accident or vehicle break-down: snow shovel, windshield ice scraper, winter boots, blankets, extra warm clothing, and sand to provide traction. In extreme cold, be sure your gas tank is full and your cellphone, if you have one, is fully charged.