The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending April 22.
4/22 There were three reportable car/deer crashes: Riley Cade, Viroqua, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon; David Sarnowski, La Farge, on County Road D, town of Stark; Holly Starr, Viroqua, Asbury Road, town of Viroqua.
With the spring bloom, mushroom and asparagus hunting, turkey hunting, and fishing will be underway, Sheriff John Spears urges those participating to be aware of trespassing laws and respect private property boundaries.
The nicer weather is also bringing more motorcycles, bicyclists, pedestrians and road construction. Sheriff Spears reminds everyone to be more alert and mindful. If you’re planning a road trip, check out “511 Wisconsin” (511wi.gov) for updates on road conditions and traffic flow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.