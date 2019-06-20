The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending June 17.
6/15 Robert Shanahan, La Farge, was traveling eastbound on County Road MM, in the town of Stark. Shanahan reported he met a westbound vehicle, which was partially in the eastbound lane. Shanahan stated in order to avoid hitting the oncoming vehicle, he was forced off the roadway. Shanahan struck the ditch, and became stuck. Shanahan did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.
6/15 Alana Los, Ontario, was traveling eastbound on Burr Salem Road, town of Forest. As Los crested a hill, a vehicle driven by Paul Webber, La Farge, was backing up in an unsafe manner. The Los vehicle struck the rear of the Webber vehicle. Webber was cited for unsafe backing. Both drivers reported no injuries.
Sheriff Spears sends appreciation to the Dale and Brenda Torgerson Family for hosting an outstanding dairy breakfast. The sheriff also commends all of the vendors, citizens and volunteers who helped and supported the Torgerson Family. Lastly, thank you to all dairy farm families for all of your hard work and contributions of milk and dairy foods. Happy June Dairy Month!
6/17 There were five reportable car/deer crashes: Owen Aue, Richland Center, on State Hwy. 56, town of Viroqua; Malory Bolstad, Soldiers Grove, on County Road N, town of Sterling; Dennis Vinger, Viola, on State Hwy. 56, town of Liberty; Collin Hanson, Westby, on County Road S, town of Kickapoo; Brandon Wipf, Hillsboro, State Hwy. 80, town of Greenwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.