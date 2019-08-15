The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Aug. 12.
Scam Alert! Scammers are calling, pretending to be from the Social Security Administration (SSA). The scammers state your Social Security number (SSN) has been suspended because of suspicious activity or being involved in a crime. The scammer tries to get you to confirm your SSN to reactivate it or will ask for money or gift cards to keep you SSN or bank account safe. Please do not give out your SSN, or any personal information, unless you know the call is legitimate.
Tips to keep in mind regarding the SSN scam: Your SSN will not be suspended, you don’t have to verify your number to anyone who calls out of the blue, and your bank accounts are not about to be seized. SSA will never call to threaten you or your benefits, and will not ask you to wire money, send cash, or put money on gift cards.
If your SSN has been exposed or misused, report the identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission at identitytheft.gov.
ATV/UTV enthusiasts – Refer to the Vernon County website (www.vernoncounty.org) for active routes. If you have detailed questions in regards to ordinances, etc. please contact the corresponding township.
8/12 There were two reportable car/deer crashes: Alex Odegard, Viroqua, on US Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Bernie Miller, La Farge, on State Hwy. 131, town of Stark.
