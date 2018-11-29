The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Nov. 26.
11/19 Amy C. Olson, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on US Highway 14, near State Highway 27, in the town of Franklin. Olson saw two, possibly three, dogs running in the roadway. Olson struck one of the dogs in her lane of travel. Olson stated she noticed a southbound vehicle strike another dog, but the vehicle did not stop. It is unknown who the dogs belong to at this time. Olson reported no injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.
11/20 A railroad crossing arm was reported damaged on private property at S4651 State Highway 35, in the town of Genoa. After further investigation, it was found Stephen Marciniak’s (Lansing, Iowa) vehicle stalled while the arm was going down, and hit the top of his vehicle. No injuries were sustained.
11/21 Kevin Lawrence, Elroy, was leaving Farmers State Bank, in the city of Hillsboro. Lawrence shifted the vehicle into neutral, and did not realize he was rolling backwards. The ball hitch on the Lawrence vehicle struck the front of the vehicle behind him. The second vehicle was legally parked, unoccupied, and owned by Deborah Winchel of Hillsboro.
11/22 Stuart Sill, Chaseburg, was traveling northeast on State Highway 162, in the town of Hamburg. Sill was hauling hay bales in the bed of his pickup truck. Sill stated three hay bales fell out of the pickup, onto the roadway, and struck an oncoming vehicle, operated by Megan Dretske, Chaseburg. No injuries were reported. The Dretske vehicle received functional damage.
11/25 Sara Hanson, Ferryville, was traveling westbound on County Road N, in the town of Sterling. Hanson lost control of the vehicle, and struck a culvert. No injuries occurred. The vehicle had disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
11/26 There were six reportable car/deer crashes: Gary Buros, Coon Valley, on US Highway 14, town of Hamburg; Glen Chroninger, La Farge, on State Highway 82, town of Stark; Misty Leque, Tomah, on State Highway 33, town of Hillsboro; Susan Kinder, Coon Valley, on US Highway 14, town of Christiana; Russell Moore, Janesville, on State Highway 131, town of Stark; Richard Schmidt, Viroqua, on County Road NN, town of Sterling.
