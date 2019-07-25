The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending July 22.
7/19 Courtney Pittman’s, (of Onalaska), vehicle was legally parked (eastbound) on Main Street in the village of Genoa, and was hit on the driver’s side door. The striking vehicle did not stop or report the accident. The accident remains under investigation. If you have any information, please contact the sheriff’s office.
7/20 Evora Wellman, Edina, Minnesota, was conducting a backing maneuver on Maple Lane in the village of Stoddard, and backed into a legally parked, unoccupied vehicle, owned by Joseph Nelson, Barrington, Illinois. No injuries were reported. The vehicles received minor damage.
7/21 Barbara Georgeson, Delavan, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Genoa. Georgeson stated she swerved to miss a deer, crossed the centerline, and left the roadway. Georgeson attempted to drive out of the ditch, but became stuck in the mud near Mundsack Road. Georgeson backed up again into trees, and was still stuck in the mud. Georgeson and her passenger, Cory Georgeson, did not report any injuries. The vehicle received minor damage.
With motorcycle season underway, Sheriff John Spears would like to remind motorcyclists of safety tips, as they are at higher risk of injury than in a car accident. Although it’s not required, wearing a helmet, and durable protective outerwear can significantly reduce your chance of suffering from a head or severe injury in the event of an accident. Always drive the speed limit. Be aware of all potential obstacles in the roadway, such as potholes, road sand, gravel, animals and sharp turns. Always be on the lookout of other vehicles traveling.
Sheriff Spears would also like to remind other occupants driving, to be aware and alert for motorcyclists as they can be less visible than other motor vehicles. If traveling behind a motorcycle it’s important to allow them enough space.
This Saturday (7/21), there were two motorcycle accidents. Both accidents involved hazards/obstacles in the roadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.