The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Sept. 16.
9/9 A stolen vehicle was identified in a crash on County Road U, town of Kickapoo. The driver was traveling westbound, crossed the centerline, and left the roadway. The vehicle struck the ditch, hit a tree, and came to a rest at the bottom of an embankment. The driver left the scene of the crash. If you have any information, please contact the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. View the Vernon County Crime Stoppers Facebook page for more information.
9/9 Jeremiah Wieczorek, La Crosse, was traveling eastbound on Sveum Ridge Road, town of Coon. Due to the rain, Wieczorek traveled off of the road, hit a power pole, two mailboxes, and a private well. Wieczorek left the scene without reporting the accident to law enforcement. Wieczorek was cited for hit and run, and failure to notify police of an accident.
9/12 Derrick Benson, McGregor, Iowa, was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 35, village of Genoa. Due to the heavy downpour, Benson stated he hydroplaned, and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle came to a rest on the other side of the highway. No injuries were reported. The vehicle received functional damage.
9/16 There were four reportable car/deer crashes: Mark Rockwell, La Farge, on State Highway 82, town of Union; Lee Williams, Westby, on US Hwy. 14, town of Coon; Stephanie Neprud, Viroqua, on State Hwy. 56, town of Jefferson; Stacie Christensen, Cashton, on County Road P, town of Coon.
