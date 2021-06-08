Vernon County sheriff swears in K-9 Dax

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9 officer among its ranks – K-9 Dax.

K-9 Dax, whose handler is Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Bellacero, was sworn in by Sheriff John Spears at the Sheriff’s Office, Monday, June 7.

Spears said he was proud to add a K-9 to the department and was grateful for the support of the community. “The K-9 program would not be possible without the overwhelming support of the community; that’s what keeps the program going.”

Bellacero also expressed thanks for everyone who has supported the K-9 unit and helped bring K-9 Dax to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Jason Crume said it is hoped K-9 Dax will be a part of the Sheriff’s Office for 10 years or more, just like Bellacero’s previous partner, K-9 Myk, who died in December of 2020.

Following K-9 Myk’s death, the Sheriff’s Office started looking for another K-9 to work with Bellacero. With the community’s support and donations, the Sheriff’s Office purchased the new dual-purpose K-9 from Brandon Lamere of Mid-West Working Dogs LLC of Viroqua.

K-9 Dax is a Sable German Shepherd. He was born Aug. 7, 2019 in Germany and imported from Bayreuth, Germany, in December of 2020 by Mid-West Working Dogs.