 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County sheriff swears in K-9 Dax
0 Comments

Vernon County sheriff swears in K-9 Dax

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Swearing-in ceremony

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears swears in K-9 Dax, while handler Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Bellacero looks on. The ceremony was part of a meet and greet held at the Sheriff's Office, Monday, June 7.

 Angie Cina

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9 officer among its ranks – K-9 Dax.

K-9 Dax, whose handler is Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Bellacero, was sworn in by Sheriff John Spears at the Sheriff’s Office, Monday, June 7.

Spears said he was proud to add a K-9 to the department and was grateful for the support of the community. “The K-9 program would not be possible without the overwhelming support of the community; that’s what keeps the program going.”

Bellacero also expressed thanks for everyone who has supported the K-9 unit and helped bring K-9 Dax to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Jason Crume said it is hoped K-9 Dax will be a part of the Sheriff’s Office for 10 years or more, just like Bellacero’s previous partner, K-9 Myk, who died in December of 2020.

Following K-9 Myk’s death, the Sheriff’s Office started looking for another K-9 to work with Bellacero. With the community’s support and donations, the Sheriff’s Office purchased the new dual-purpose K-9 from Brandon Lamere of Mid-West Working Dogs LLC of Viroqua.

K-9 Dax is a Sable German Shepherd. He was born Aug. 7, 2019 in Germany and imported from Bayreuth, Germany, in December of 2020 by Mid-West Working Dogs.

K-9 Dax is trained in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension/handler protection, tracking and article searches. Dax will have certifications from Mid-West Working Dogs LLC and NAPWDA (the North American Police Work Dog Association).

Following the brief swearing-in ceremony, there was a meet and greet with K-9 Dax and Bellacero. Their first shift together was to be June 8.

Meet and greet

Members of the public meet Vernon County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Bellacero and his partner, K-9 Dax, Monday, June 7.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News