Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears is warning area residents of a scam that is being circulated in Vernon County.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the sheriff helped an area resident who had reported receiving a letter in the mail from DotService.com regarding Department of Transportation (DOT) numbers.
The letter informed the resident that their DOT number is past due and they need to complete their “Biennial Update” or else have their DOT number deactivated and face a civil penalty of$1,000 per day, up to $10,000.
The sheriff followed up by calling the number attached to the letter and they continued to act like this was a legitimate deal. When Spears identified himself and his title, they advised him that the "recipient could disregard and that the request would just fall off” and they hung up. They claimed they are based out of Dallas, Texas.
Spears said he is urging anyone that receives these letters to disregard and contact the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and under no circumstances to give them your credit card information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.