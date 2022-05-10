Vernon County sheriff warns of telephone scam

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears reports the sheriff’s office is receiving complaints about a telephone scam, wherein the caller claims to be an attorney representing their grandchild who was involved in a car accident.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the caller requests a substantial amount of money be paid or the grandchild will be arrested or kept in custody. The caller demands they get cash from their bank, and if questioned by the teller to tell them it’s for home renovations. Once the money is obtained, the caller will send a carrier (in person) to pick up the money. The particular carrier’s name was “Chris Fields," and he was identified as an African American male, driving a smaller blue car.

Spears warns the public to be cautious and aware of potential phone scams. Please do not respond to their demands for cash or provide personal and account information, unless you are sure it’s legitimate. If the caller is being adamant and demanding, it’s more than likely a scam.

If you have been a victim of this scam or have any further information, contact the sheriff’s office.

