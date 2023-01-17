 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon County sheriff's deputies find dumpsters on fire at Town of Webster Recycling Center

Vernon County sheriff's deputies discovered two dumpster fires inside the Town of Webster Recycling Center Jan. 14 at about 5:15 p.m.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, flames were visible and smoke was showing as deputies tried to access the building. The La Farge Fire Department, town of Webster employees and the La Farge Area Ambulance responded to the scene. Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames as town of Webster employees removed the dumpsters from inside of the structure.

There were no injuries reported and structural damage was minimal. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

