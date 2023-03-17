The 11th annual 5-K-9 Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run to benefit the Vernon County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit will be held at the sheriff’s office, 1320 Bad Axe Court, Viroqua, Saturday, April 1.

The Kids Fun Run, which is a quarter-mile run, starting and ending at the sheriff’s office, will start at 9 a.m. for kids 11 and under. Trophies will be awarded to the first-place winners for both male and female, and medals for the first-, second- and third-place winners. All participants will receive an award ribbon.

Immediately following the Kids Fun Run, the 5K Run/Walk will start. Medals will be awarded to the top three place-winners in each division for both male and female in the following age divisions: 11 and under, 12-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and over.

If you are interested in supporting the K-9 unit, you can go to the Vernon County website to the sheriff’s office tab, and then under the "K-9 Unit" tab you will see the registration form you can print off and send in. Pre-registration deadline is March 20; that will ensure you get a 5-K-9 Run/Walk T-shirt and registration for $20. If you register after the March 20 deadline, or the day of the event, the registration cost would be $25 and you would not get the annual T-shirt.

Kristina Reser-Jaynes and The Waffle Wagon will be at the event, and all proceeds will be donated to the K-9 unit. So even if your not going to run or walk in the 5K, come down and get some amazing waffles.

After the run, you are welcome to attend demonstrations from K-9 Dax and handler Deputy Mark Bellacero. New this year, an informational talk from the Narcotics Unit, about drug trends and the dangers of fentanyl.

All proceeds will help benefit the K-9 Unit, K-9 Dax, for annual maintenance, training, and equipment costs. A list of sponsors that help with this event can be found on the sheriff's office website, www.vernonsheriff.com/k9, after April 1.