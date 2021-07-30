Vernon County Sheriff's Office 5-K-9 Run/Walk to remember K-9 Myk

The eighth and ninth annual 5-K-9 Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run in memory of K-9 Myk will be held at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Sept. 11.

The Kids Fun Run, which is a ¼-mile run, starting and ending at the Sheriff’s Office, will start at 9 a.m. for kids 11 and under. Trophies will also be awarded to the first-place winners for both male and female, and all participants will receive an award ribbon.

Immediately following the Kids Fun Run, the 5K Run/Walk will start. Medals will be awarded to the top three place winners in each division for both male and females in the following age divisions: 11 and under, 12-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and over.

If you are interested in supporting the K-9 unit, you can go to the Vernon County website to the Sheriff’s Office tab, and then under the K-9 Unit tab you will see the registration form you can print off and send in. The pre-registration deadline is Aug. 30; that will ensure you get a 5-K-9 Run/Walk T-shirt and registration for $20. If you register after the Aug. 30 deadline, or the day of the event, the registration would be $25 but you would not get the annual T-shirt. So it is important that if you want the annual T-shirt you must register by Aug. 30.