Vernon County Sheriff's Office alerts citizens of mystery shopping scam

A mystery shopping scam has recently been reported to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff's office, citizens have been receiving letters from the USPS from a business called PINNACLE Research Survey Shopper Program, or the Champion Development Group. Several names and/or addresses are being used. On the letter is the name Richardson W of 2301 E. Saint Elmo Rd, Austin, Texas 78744 and an email address of michael.moore2341@gmail.com. Another address used is 1915 Spencer, Wylie, Texas 75097. They are also sending a Postal Money Order in the amount of $980, which is part of the scam and is no good.
Sheriff John Spears would like to alert the citizens of Vernon County that this is a scam, and you should not respond to it in any way. If you have received any correspondence related to this scam, contact your local police department or the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office to report it.