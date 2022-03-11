Vernon County Sheriff's Office alerts citizens of mystery shopping scam

According to the sheriff's office, citizens have been receiving letters from the USPS from a business called PINNACLE Research Survey Shopper Program, or the Champion Development Group. Several names and/or addresses are being used. On the letter is the name Richardson W of 2301 E. Saint Elmo Rd, Austin, Texas 78744 and an email address of michael.moore2341@gmail.com. Another address used is 1915 Spencer, Wylie, Texas 75097. They are also sending a Postal Money Order in the amount of $980, which is part of the scam and is no good.