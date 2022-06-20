Vernon County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in rural Coon Valley

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office and the Vernon County Coroner's Office are conducting a death investigation regarding a suspicious death in rural Coon Valley.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, at about 8:47 p.m., it received a call referencing a suspicious death in rural Coon Valley. Responding personnel discovered two deceased parties in the residence. Currently, names of the adult deceased are being withheld until notification of family. There is no danger to the public.