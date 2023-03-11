Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson is pleased to announce the sheriff ’s office received $237,772.59 in grant funding through the State of Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Office of Emergency Communications, Public Service Answering Points Grant Program.

The funds will be crucial in moving Vernon County forward toward implementing Next Generation 911. NG911 https://oec.wi.gov/nextgen911/ greatly improves call routing and broad-based interoperability. Among many other enhancements to public safety, 911 callers will eventually have the ability to communicate with public safety communications professionals via text messaging and video.

Locally, this important work toward Next Gen 911 began under the leadership of Sheriff John Spears and the award was announced in December during his administration.

Torgerson said in a press release he would like to thank everyone working on the grant, with a very special recognition to Sgt. Bruce Olson.

Olson, a lifelong resident of Vernon County, has been with the Sheriff's Office since 1991 and has managed the communications center since being promoted to sergeant in 2001 by Sheriff Gene Cary and Undersheriff/Chief Deputy Jim Hanson. Olson currently supervises eight communications professionals. Besides daily operations, which often includes taking overflow calls, Olson oversees the rigorous training program for new dispatchers. Olson is also responsible for compliance with the Vernon County Rural Addressing Ordinance requiring constant communication with all municipalities and other county departments mentioned below and the Office of Treasurer, Karen DeLap and her staff.

Sheriff Torgerson said the following also helped with the grant: Cari Redington, Vernon County Administrator; Amy (Holte) Oliver, Vernon County Grant Officer; Monique Hassman, GIS Coordinator, Vernon County Land Information Office; Conner Simon, Vernon County Information Technology Director; Brandon Larson, Vernon County Emergency Management Director; Vernon Communications Cooperative: Rob Budworth, Network Technician and Matthew McGarry, Director of Operations, and countless other VCC staff for providing 911 service for 23 years; Grant Grywalsky, Grant Specialist, State of Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Office of Emergency Communications; Jessica Jimenez, Project Manager, State of Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Office of Emergency Communications; and Erik Viel, Director, State of Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Office of Emergency Communications.

Torgerson said he appreciates the Vernon County Board of Supervisors for approving the grant and providing the 20 percent local funding. Current District #11 Supervisor Charles Jacobson, who retired from the Sheriff ’s Office in 2022 with over 30 years of service, was instrumental in implementing Vernon County’s very first 911 system under the leadership of Sheriff Geoffrey Banta and Undersheriff Jerry Fredrickson.

More information will be released as Next Generation 911 is implemented.