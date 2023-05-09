"This morning at about 9:31 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of an active shooter at the Stoddard Elementary School," Torgerson said in a press release. "As officers were responding, it was determined that there was no active shooter at the school and there is NO threat at the school. Officers responded very quickly and as a precaution, they are contacting each school in the area. Again, it has been determined that there is no active shooter, and the community is NOT at risk."