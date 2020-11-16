Vernon County Sheriff's Office seeks help to find missing Viroqua girl

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Viroqua.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Eva Early St. John has been missing since Wednesday, Nov. 11, and it is believed she left on foot before 7 a.m. She is 5'4" tall, 150 pounds with dark brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Viroqua Police Department at 608-637-2121, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123, or their local law enforcement.

