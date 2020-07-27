Vernon County Sheriff's Offices seeks information on suspicious vehicle seen on Dodson Hollow Road

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office seeking the public's help in locating the owner of a black sedan with tinted windows and a broken off passenger side mirror. The Sheriff's Office's request for help stems from the report that this suspicious vehicle was following a 10-year-old female while she was walking near Smart Hollow Road and W. Salem Ridge Road in the town of Webster on Sunday, July 26, around 8:30 p.m.
The juvenile was able to jump into the cornfield and make it back to her residence safely.
If you happen to see a vehicle matching this description, contact your local Sheriff's Office or Police Department and do not approach. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
