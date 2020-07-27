Vernon County Sheriff's Offices seeks information on suspicious vehicle seen on Dodson Hollow Road
Vernon County Sheriff's Offices seeks information on suspicious vehicle seen on Dodson Hollow Road

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office seeking the public's help in locating the owner of a black sedan with tinted windows and a broken off passenger side mirror. The Sheriff's Office's request for help stems from the report that this suspicious vehicle was following a 10-year-old female while she was walking near Smart Hollow Road and W. Salem Ridge Road in the town of Webster on Sunday, July 26, around 8:30 p.m.

The juvenile was able to jump into the cornfield and make it back to her residence safely.

If you happen to see a vehicle matching this description, contact your local Sheriff's Office or Police Department and do not approach. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

