Vernon County Sheriff's Report (copy)

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Nov. 15.

11/11 Alexandr Lavrenko, Postville, IA, was traveling westbound on State Highway 82, in the town of Wheatland, leaving Redmound. Lavrenko struck a deer in the roadway. Lavrenko was pulling a utility trailer. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Car/deer accidents (3): Drew Heintz, Oswego, IL, on Kolash Road, town of Greenwood; Sabine Roth, Viola, on State Highway 56, town of Liberty; Steven Larson, Westby, on US Highway 14, town of Coon.

Accident reporting – Do you need to file a crash report for your vehicle accident?

Was someone injured?

Is there $1,000 or more worth of damage to anyone’s vehicle or property?

Is there $200 or more worth of damage to state or other government-owned property other than a vehicle?

If YES is answered to any of the above, the sheriff’s office will conduct an accident report. Always call the sheriff’s office to report an accident. Crash reports can be filed individually, online with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Visit the Sheriff’s Office website for the link!

