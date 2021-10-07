Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Oct. 4.

9/28 Jason Snyder, Wonewoc, was traveling eastbound on County Road F, town of Hillsboro, and stopped in the roadway to wait for Ira Sterba, Hillsboro, who was operating a tractor and equipment, to finish loading a semi. Sterba backed up the tractor and trailer, and collided with Snyder’s vehicle. Snyder was able to exit the vehicle before the collision, as he could not back up due to the line of traffic behind him. No injuries were reported. The Snyder vehicle received functional damage; the farm equipment did not receive any damage.

With pumpkin spice, falling leaves, and harvest season upon us, Sheriff Spears would like to remind drivers and equipment operators to be safe and patient on rural roads. Please be cautious and remember you cannot pass tractors in a no passing zone. Motorists should wait until they enter a passing zone and pass when it’s safe to do so. Please give each other ample space to maneuver. Enjoy the peak start of the changing colors!

Car/deer accidents: Jennifer Lucas, Westby, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Amy Lund, Viroqua, on State Hwy. 82, town of Webster.

