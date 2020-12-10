Vernon County Sheriff's Report (

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Dec. 7.
12/1 An unidentified truck and tractor with a semi attached, was traveling west on County Road Y, town of Viroqua, and struck a legally parked vehicle on the side of the road. The semi driver did not stop, and continued driving. The parked vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the crash, and is owned by Eric Lorenz, Viroqua. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
12/3 Austin Kaufmann, Onalaska, was traveling eastbound on County Road P, town of Christiana, and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. Kaufmann crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, and struck multiple trees. The vehicle traveled down approximately an 80-foot embankment, and overturned. Kaufmann failed to notify police about the accident. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
12/3 Jonathon Druckrey, Spring Green, was stopped at the stop sign on Eastman Drive, town of Forest, when an oncoming vehicle driven by Joel Wickingson, Hillsboro, turned onto Eastman Drive. Druckrey was operating a truck and cargo tank. Druckrey turned onto Burr Salem Road, and drove over the front end of Wickingson vehicle. Druckrey did not notice until later. No injuries were reported. The Wickingson vehicle had functional damage.
Car/deer crashes:
12/5 Blake Moschel, Westby, on US Highway 14, town of Coon.
***
Until further notice, in compliance with CDC limitations, to reduce the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), Sheriff John Spears is limiting nonessential/nonemergent services including all meetings scheduled at the sheriff’s office, license plate registrations, jail visitation, etc. In order to report an incident, or questions/inquiries in general, please call the Vernon County Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 or email: vcso@vernoncounty.org. Civil Process/Record Request inquiries can be forwarded to 608-638-5710 or email: vcsorecords@vernoncounty.org.
As directed by Sheriff Spears, if you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or flu-like symptoms, please identify this to the dispatcher before a deputy makes contact at your residence.
Precautions are being taken in this facility to maintain the health and wellness of staff, inmates and visitors. Thank you for your understanding.
***
Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control. To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas.
For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control. To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas. For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control. To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas. For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.