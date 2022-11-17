Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Nov. 14.

11/9 Steven Seidel, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on Lewison Road, in the town of Viroqua, when he stated he swerved to miss a deer, and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and a utility pole. A passerby reported the accident. Seidel left the scene and did not report the accident due to not having insurance. Seidel was cited for operating motor vehicle without insurance. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. No injuries were reported.

11/9 Carrie Miller, Viroqua, was backing out of a parking stall in the Erlandson Building Parking lot, in the city of Viroqua. Miller backed into a legally parked vehicle owned by Petro Energy, LLC. No injuries were reported. The vehicles received minor damage.

11/10 Daniel Morrison, Viroqua, was traveling southbound on County Road J, in the town of Franklin, when he swerved to miss a cow in the roadway but ended up hitting a different cow. Morrison reported a total of three cows in the roadway. The owner of the cows, Charles Metz, was notified. Morrison did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Car v. deer: Trevor Salmon, Soldiers Grove, on US Highway 14, town of Kickapoo; Peggy Murphy, Viroqua, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua.