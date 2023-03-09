Vernon County Sheriff's Report

2/27 Michaela Buskohl, Viroqua, was negotiating a curve while traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56, town of Jefferson. Buskohl lost control of her vehicle on the wet slippery road. The vehicle began to fishtail before going off the road and through two fences, landing on its top. Buskohl had suspected minor injury(ies) but was not transported by EMS. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.