Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending March 25.

3/20 Seth Kilgore, Richland Center, was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 80, town of Greenwood, when he came upon a horse owned by Katie Schwartz, Hillsboro, walking southbound on the roadway. Kilgore attempted to avoid the horse but was unable to and struck it with the passenger side of his vehicle. The vehicle sustained heavy damage but was able to be driven. Kilgore did not report any injuries. The horse was located and had to be put down due to its injuries.

3/20 Ronald Herricks, Cashton, struck a deer while traveling southbound on State Hwy. 27, town of Christiana. The vehicle received functional damage and was not towed. Herricks did not report any injuries.

3/20 Elizabeth Erickson, Viroqua, was driving westbound on County Road NN, town of Franklin, when she struck a deer in the roadway. Erickson’s vehicle received functional damage and was not towed. She did not report any injuries.

3/21 Tony Christianson, Viroqua, was driving on Tri-State Road, town of Viroqua, when he ran off the road and over a cement bridge abutment. The front of the vehicle ended up in the creek. Christianson did not report any injuries, and the vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

3/24 Danielle Sullivan, Soldiers Grove, struck a deer while traveling northbound on State Hwy. 131, town of Kickapoo. Sullivan did not report any injuries. Her vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

3/25 Dallas Gunderson, Boscobel, was driving eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon, when he struck a deer. Gunderson did not report any injuries, and his vehicle was not towed.

Sheriff statistics This past week YTD