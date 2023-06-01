Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending May 27.

5/21 Shania Sprosty, Eastman, was traveling northbound on State Highway 35, town of Wheatland, when she struck a deer. Sprosty did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

5/21 A horse was running on Hillview Drive, town of Bergen. A deputy responded. The owner was notified, and the horse was returned to the property.

5/22 John Hying, Prairie du Chien, was driving southbound on State Highway 35, town of Wheatland. Hying swerved to miss a deer, lost control of his vehicle, and went down an embankment, striking several trees. Hying and his passenger received possible injuries, but they were not transported by medical personnel. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

5/22 Joshua Normann, Viroqua, struck a deer while traveling westbound on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua. Normann did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

5/22 Jenna Gianoli, De Soto, was driving southbound on State Highway 35, town of Wheatland, and struck a deer. Gianoli did not report any injuries, and the vehicle was not towed.

5/23 A resident reported his wallet was stolen from his residence in the town of Forest. He provided information for a suspect. A deputy is currently investigating the incident.

5/23 Monte Torgerson, Westby, was traveling westbound on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua, when he struck a deer. Torgerson had no apparent injury. The vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

5/23 Two horses were on Larson Road, town of Kickapoo. A deputy responded and located the owner. The horses were brought back to the pasture.

5/24 A vehicle owned by Henry Ostricki, Genoa, was legally parked in a driveway on State Highway 35, town of Genoa. An unknown vehicle struck the front passenger bumper of the Ostricki vehicle, causing minor damage.

5/24 The sheriff’s office received a 911 hang up call. The dispatcher called the number back, but no one answered. A deputy responded to the area of the call in the town of Bergen. He made contact with the caller, who said it was an accidental dial.

5/25 The supervisor for the town of Union reported a septic system violation with raw sewage overflowing onto a neighboring property. A deputy responded. The incident was forwarded to the Vernon County Health Department for follow-up.

5/26 Adam Hermsen, Marion, Iowa, was traveling southbound on State Highway 35, town of Bergen and struck a deer. Hermsen had a possible injury, but he was not transported by medical personnel. The vehicle received disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

5/27 The sheriff’s office received a call of cattle running through a yard and garden on County Road N, town of Sterling. It was reported to be an ongoing issue. A deputy responded and located the owner, who was going to work on getting the cattle back onto his property. The deputy issued a citation to the owner of the cattle.

