Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 27.
9/21 Matthew Keenan, Viroqua, was traveling on County Road T, town of Franklin, when he attempted a U-turn. Keenan did not turn sharp enough, and the vehicle went over the embankment, on Cowden Road. Keenan was able to pull out of the embankment and drove home. Keenan did not receive any injuries. The vehicle was not damaged in the accident.
Car/deer accidents: Vernon County Deputy Sheriff Donald Krzewinski, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Christiana.