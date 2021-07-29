 Skip to main content
Vernon County Sheriff's Report
Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending July 26.

7/19 Steven Benish, Hillsboro, was traveling westbound on Warner Avenue, town of Union, and met a truck that was over the centerline. Benish swerved to avoid hitting the truck, and traveled over an embankment. Benish went down into the ditch, and hit a fence. The other driver did not stop. Benish received possible minor injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.

7/22 Diane Strzeszewski, De Soto, was stopped at a stop sign on N Ridge Road, town of Harmony. Strzeszewski proceeded onward, but struck a westbound oncoming vehicle, operated by George Siemon, Viroqua. The Siemon vehicle traveled into a private lawn on the south side of the road. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.

Car/deer crashes: Joanne Kistler, Waukon, Iowa, on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen; Richard Wagner, Viroqua, on Spring Coulee Road, town of Coon;

