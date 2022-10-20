Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Oct. 17.

10/11 Donald Johnson, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon, when he struck a deer with his vehicle. Johnson did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

10/11 Charles Harris, Milton, was traveling southbound on County Road S, town of Webster, when he struck a deer with his vehicle. Harris reported minor injuries. The vehicle received functional damage, and was towed from the scene.

10/13 Jo Burbach, Gays Mills, was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 61, town of Kickapoo, when she struck a deer with her vehicle. Burbach did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

10/16 Tonya Erickson, Westby, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Franklin, when she swerved to miss a deer in the roadway. Erickson lost control of the vehicle, and traveled into the ditch. No injuries were reported by Erickson or her passenger, Don Nelson, Westby. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.