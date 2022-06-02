Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending May 30.

5/26 Susan Greeno, La Crescent, MN, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua, when she struck a deer with her vehicle. Greeno did not sustain any injuries during the crash. The vehicle received functional damage.

5/26 William Nicksic, Holmen, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 14, town of Coon, when he struck a deer with his vehicle. Nicksic did not report any injures. The vehicle received functional damage.

5/26 Patricia Taylor, Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 82, in the town of Hillsboro, when she swerved for three deer in the roadway. Taylor swerved into the gravel shoulder, crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and entered the ditch. The vehicle rolled before coming to a stop. Taylor did not receive any injures. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

5/27 Terry Stluka, Bangor, was traveling westbound on State Highway 27, town of Franklin. Jean Ruffin, Readstown, was also traveling westbound, and attempted to turn left onto County Road JJ. Stluka did not see Ruffin turning, and rear ended the Ruffin vehicle. No injuries occurred at the time of the crash. The Stulka vehicle received functional damage. The Ruffin vehicle was towed from the scene with functional damage.

5/29 John Burcham, La Crosse, was operating his motorcycle eastbound on US Highway 14, town of Hamburg, when he struck a deer with his motorcycle. Burcham did not have any apparent injuries. The motorcycle was towed due to disabling damage.

