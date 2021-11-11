Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Nov. 8.
11/1 Marlene Springborn, De Soto, was traveling southbound on County Road N in the town of Sterling, and was negotiating a curve. Springborn caught the edge of the pavement, over-corrected, and lost control of the vehicle. Springborn went off the roadway, and rolled the vehicle. Springborn did not report any apparent injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
Car/deer accidents (3): Matthew Gorski, Winneconne, on State Highway 56, town of Wheatland; Jeffrey Maack, Fond du Lac, on County Road K, town of Bergen; Scott Erlandson, Westby, on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua.